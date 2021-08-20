Caregiver arrested in attack on Fargo care center resident

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A patient at long-term care center in Fargo has died more than two weeks after police say the resident was assaulted by an employee.

Fargo police responded to Maple View Memory Care Aug. 3 on a report of an assault on a resident. An investigation was initiated and the 59-year-old caregiver was arrested at her home in Fargo Aug. 18.

She was being held on a probable charge of endangering a vulnerable adult. Police were notified Thursday that the 78-year-old male victim had died.

An autopsy will determine whether the man’s injuries contributed to his death.