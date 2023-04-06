MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Carly Retterath has been named the new assistant superintendent for the Mandan Public School District.

According to the district’s announcement Thursday, Retterath will replace Jeff Fastnacht, who is leaving to become the superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.

Retterath is currently the director of Alternative Education for Mandan Public Schools, a position

she’s held since 2019. Prior to her current role, she was a special education programs coordinator for the Morton Sioux Special Education Unit and a high school special education teacher.

“Dr. Retterath has been a valuable member of our school district for the past nine years and we’re thrilled to see her step into the role as assistant superintendent this summer. Her leadership skills and experience will be an asset to our district.” said Mandan Public Schools Superintendent Mike Bitz.

Retterath earned her Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of South Dakota in 2018, a Master’s Degree in Special Education from the University of Mary in 2012, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary and Special Education from the University of Mary in 2009.

Retterath will begin her new role on July 1, 2023. The search for her replacement will

begin immediately.