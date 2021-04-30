Carpio fire 100% contained, residents may return home

4/30/21, 4:37 p.m.

Chief Schmidt says Carpio is safe and residents may now return home.

4/30/21, 4:29 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Highway 52 and Highway 28 are now open.

There is a large grass fire in the Carpio area. U.S. Highway 52 and State Highway 28 are currently open but please slow down and pay attention as rural fire departments are still working near the Highway. #NDHP371 ^TrpRostvedt-NW — North Dakota Highway Patrol (@NDHighwayPatrol) April 30, 2021

4/30/21, 3:50 p.m.

Chris Larson with the Carpio Fire Department said the fire is now 100% contained, and they’re continuing work to completely extinguishing it.

4/30/21, 3:35 p.m.

Ward County Emergency Manager Jen Wiechmann said no buildings in the town have burned as of mid-afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

Wiechmann and Chief Schmidt said it isn’t clear how many acres the fire covered nor how it started.

A shelter is being set up at a school in Berthold for evacuees.

Highway 52 is shut down near Carpio as well.

4/30/21, 2:26 p.m.

Berthold Chief of Police Al Schmidt said Carpio is under evacuation due to a large grass fire threatening the town.

Carpio is home to about 150 people.





KX News has a reporter heading to the scene now for more information.

