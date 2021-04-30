Carpio fire 100% contained, residents may return home

4/30/21, 4:37 p.m.
Chief Schmidt says Carpio is safe and residents may now return home.
4/30/21, 4:29 p.m.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Highway 52 and Highway 28 are now open.
4/30/21, 3:50 p.m.
Chris Larson with the Carpio Fire Department said the fire is now 100% contained, and they’re continuing work to completely extinguishing it.
For a view of the scene, CLICK HERE for a Facebook live.
4/30/21, 3:35 p.m.
Ward County Emergency Manager Jen Wiechmann said no buildings in the town have burned as of mid-afternoon. No injuries have been reported.
Wiechmann and Chief Schmidt said it isn’t clear how many acres the fire covered nor how it started.
A shelter is being set up at a school in Berthold for evacuees.
Highway 52 is shut down near Carpio as well.
4/30/21, 2:26 p.m.
Berthold Chief of Police Al Schmidt said Carpio is under evacuation due to a large grass fire threatening the town.
Carpio is home to about 150 people.
KX News has a reporter heading to the scene now for more information.
This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.