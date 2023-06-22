BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In a 3-2 vote, the North Dakota Supreme Court Wednesday reversed the forgery conviction of Susan Coons, Carpio, saying the trial judge erred in holding some jury selection interviews in private, violating her Sixth Amendment right to a public trial.

The high court noted in its opinion that, at the start of the trial, “the district court initially conducted jury selection on the record and in open court. During questioning of the panel, the parties and court agreed to visit with three prospective jurors in private after each indicated a desire to answer certain questions in private or indicated prior knowledge of the case which prompted an objection to further public questioning.”

The court further stated, “The court’s repeated characterization of those proceedings as ‘private’ is sufficient on appeal to establish that they were what the court said they were: private as opposed to public. These statements would reasonably communicate to anyone present that they were not welcome to follow to the other courtroom in order to continue observing the proceedings.”

The court found holding these specific conversations outside of the public resulted in a “closure,” meaning, “the court conducted individual jury selection in a different room announced to the public as ‘in private’ and thus not open to the public.”

Because that action violated Coons Sixth Amendment right to a public trial, the court reversed her conviction.

Justices Jon J. Jensen, Jerod E. Tufte and Douglas A. Bahr supported the reversal of the conviction.

Justices Daniel J. Crothers and Lisa Fair McEvers dissented.

Crothers and McEvers felt too much turned on inference and the trial judge’s use of the word “private,” and they questioned whether the interview of prospective jurors in a room across the hall was truly closed since nothing in the court record specifically said the public was excluded from the action.

In April 2021, Coons was arrested for allegedly defrauding a family out of $1,048,000 worth of land in Ward and Mountrail Counties.

In a May 2022 trial, she was found guilty of forgery and unauthorized use of personal identification.