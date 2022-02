Carrington police say they seized 290 pounds of cocaine last week.

An officer “came into contact” with the cocaine on Friday, Feb. 18, police said in a Facebook post. The person allegedly found in possession of it was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

The estimated street value is about $5 million.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include North Dakota Highway Patrol, Stutsman County Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration.