CARRINGTON, N.D. (KXNET) — An investigation into an unlicensed home daycare in Carrington has led to the arrest of a woman on charges of murder and child abuse.

On September 26, 2022, members of the Carrington Ambulance and Carrington Police Department responded to an in-home daycare in Carrington, owned by Patricia Wick, on a report of an unresponsive five-month-old baby boy. The baby was airlifted to Fargo’s Sanford Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

During a joint investigation with the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone, the police department learned of a 6-year-old child that has also been injured while in Wick’s care in early September 2022, and that she operated a home daycare with more than five children without a proper license.

On January 30, Wick appeared at a virtual initial hearing and bail hearing on charges of Murder, Abuse of a Child, and Operating a Family Childcare Home without a License when required. Her bail has been set at $500,000 cash, surety, or 10%, and no contact with the victim’s families.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Carrington Police Department at 701-652-3321