CJ Carruthers was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for a 2021 robbery that resulted in a 6-year-old being shot in the head.

On March 22, 2021, Carruthers was robbing an alleged drug dealer in West Fargo with Germond Johnson, Jr., according to United States Attorney Nicholas Chase.

Carruthers fired a gun, which struck the robbery victim’s vehicle. The robbery victim shot back, one of those bullets went through a wall of a nearby house and hit a 6-year-old boy while he was lying in his bed.

The 6-year-old survived but had extensive injuries, according to Chase.

Carruthers was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and $62,575.36 in restitution.

Germond pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with commerce by threats and violence and conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act Robbery. His sentencing is set for July 6.