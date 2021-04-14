Carson Wentz Colts jerseys are in

Top Stories

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

Carson Wentz Colts Jersey | Courtesy: Scheels

Back in mid-March, Bismarck native Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

If you’re on the Wentz wagon, you’ve probably been waiting not so patiently for those blue and white threads.

When the deal became official, fans started calling Scheels looking for Wentz merchandise, but because No. 11 was already taken by another member of the team, they had to wait and see which number Wentz would pick.

No. 2 in Colts blue is hanging up in stores having just arrived last week.

If you still want to rock an Eagles Wentz jersey, supply is running out but they are still being sold!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News