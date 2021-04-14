Carson Wentz Colts jerseys are in

Back in mid-March, Bismarck native Carson Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

If you’re on the Wentz wagon, you’ve probably been waiting not so patiently for those blue and white threads.

When the deal became official, fans started calling Scheels looking for Wentz merchandise, but because No. 11 was already taken by another member of the team, they had to wait and see which number Wentz would pick.

No. 2 in Colts blue is hanging up in stores having just arrived last week.

If you still want to rock an Eagles Wentz jersey, supply is running out but they are still being sold!