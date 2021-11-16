Carson Wentz, wife Madison welcome second baby girl

Carson Wentz and his wife, Madison have welcomed their second baby girl!

Wentz announced the birth on social media Tuesday evening. Hudson Rose is the newest addition to the Wentz family.

“Welcome to the World my sweet Hudson Rose! What an incredible blessing you already are to our family. Your Mama was an absolute champ. Can’t wait for you and your big sis to run the World— or at least my World 🥰🙌🏻” he posted on Instagram.

The pair welcomed their first girl, Hadley Jayne, on April 27, 2020.

Wentz is a Bismarck native and played on the football team at Century High School. Wentz also attended North Dakota State University. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016.