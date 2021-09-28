Casey Anderson appointed Wildlife Division chief

The Wildlife Division of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has a new leader — Casey Anderson.

Anderson has been with the Game and Fish Division for two decades.

He was the assistant wildlife chief for the past seven years and is a native of the Turtle Lake-Mercer area in McLean County.

The Wildlife Division had an opening at the top when Jeb Williams was chosen by the governor to be the director of the Game and Fish Department.

He says Anderson’s experience and communication skills will serve the agency well as wildlife chief.