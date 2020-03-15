Cash Wise to close overnight

Cash Wise foods say they will begin closing from 12:00 am to 6 am in order to clean, disinfect and stock shelves.

The Bismarck Cash Wise foods will be following those hours starting Sunday, March 15. South Dakota, Wisconsin stores in Western North Dakota will likely follow these hours. A note says the Moorhead, MN location will not.

This follows announcements from Walmart, Kroger and Publix Saturday of similar moves.

In a Facebook post, the store thanked people for their patience.

A note to our valued customers:
During these particularly challenging days, we want to let you know we’re here for you, ready to serve you as best we can. We thank you for your patience as we work day and night to keep our shelves stocked.
We ask for your patience and understanding when you interact with our store associates and greatly appreciate your support. They are doing their very best in these extremely challenging times to meet your needs, stock shelves, fulfill online orders and keep our stores safe and clean for you.
Let’s all join together in kindness. Smile more. Be thankful. Extend a kind compliment to one another. Kindly observe the limits we’ve had to set on select items so that your friends and family can also get those items.
Thank you for shopping with us. Thank you for your support and patience. We look forward to serving you again soon.

