Cattle sales pick up in North Dakota in extreme drought

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — With nearly half the cattle in North Dakota in extreme drought locations, ranchers are making some tough decisions on thinning their herds.

At Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, weekly sales are up by 1,000 head over a normal year, an increase of one-third.

Matt Lachenmeier, the auction barn’s field representative, says there’s a lot of cattle moving with some going to nearby states.

Extension specialists say the rancher loses the genetics along with the time and effort it took to build the herd.

There could be income tax implications too, and other financial issues still exist after the sale.

