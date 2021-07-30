Cattle shootings in Dawson, Tappen areas prompt reward for information

Rewards of up to $24,000 have been posted for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting cattle in the Dawson and Tappen area over the past week.

The reward offer is posted on the Facebook pages of the Kidder County Sheriff’s Department and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

The two groups are collaborating on the investigation into the two cattle shootings which took place in Kidder County recently.

The organizations ask if you have information in the cases to contact the Kidder County Sheriff’s Department at 701-475-2422 or the Stockmen’s Association Brand Inspector at 701-223-2522.