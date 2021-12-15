CBP warns residents of phone scam

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is warning of a scam targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to get banking information.

In a press release, CBP says they’ve received numerous reports of calls from scammers posing as Border Patrol officers and agents. Calls are a pre-recorded message that says “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.”

The resident is asked to “press 1” to speak with a CBP officer or agent, which then attempts to get their bank information. CBP says there have been reports of this same type of scam, however, the caller is an actual person, not a pre-recorded message.

Residents are asked to report these incidents to the Federal Trade Commission online.