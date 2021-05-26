CDC report: .01% have tested positive for COVID after vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking a photo of both sides of the card, in case you lose it. But if you forgot to do so, here’s what the CDC says you can do. (File/Getty)

Out of 101 million people in the United States vaccinated for the coronavirus, 10,262 have tested positive for COVID-19, or .01%.

Those who tested positive two weeks after full vaccination are considered “breakthrough” cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the breakthroughs occurred in 46 states and U.S. territories as of April 30, 2021.

Based on initial data, 2,725 vaccine breakthroughs were asymptomatic, 995 patients were known to be hospitalized and 160 patients died.

While none of the three vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA are 100% effective, the CDC says each vaccine was found “to be safe and efficacious” in preventing COVID-19 symptoms and that breakthrough cases are expected.

In North Dakota, 586,060 COVID-19 doses have been administered to date.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States | Courtesy: CDC

To read the CDC’s full report, click here.