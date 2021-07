Every day is a great day to be at the North Dakota State Fair, but we’re a little biased toward this one…because it’s KX Co-op Day!

We started early Wednesday morning serving up free breakfast. Then we had free popcorn, ice cream and prizes.









From phone co-ops to farm, credit unions and electric, you can learn about all kinds of cooperatives across the state all from the North Dakota State Fair.

And be sure to join us live for the 5, 6, 9 and 10 p.m. shows!