FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A “Celebration of Life Ceremony” is being held in Fargo at the Scheel’s Arena Wednesday to honor Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, who died in service to his community.

On July 14, a man armed with 1,800 rounds of ammunition, multiple guns and explosives ambushed a group of officers responding to a routine traffic crash.

Wallin was killed in the attack, while two other officers and a civilian were wounded before a fourth officer returned fire, killing gunman Mohamad Barakat.

Police said the actions of the fourth officer likely spared the city a bigger, bloodier attack.

Wallin, who had been sworn in as a Fargo police officer in April and was still in field training, was cremated in his uniform.

The Fargo Police Department notes a special remembrance web page for Wallin has been set up where people can view videos from the Celebration of Life event, send digital condolences to Wallin’s family and more.

The Fargo Police Department is again providing information on The Leadership Care Fund, which is a resource that is supporting the families of Officer Jake Wallin, Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Tyler Hawes. Donations to the fund are not being made to The City of Fargo or The Fargo Police Department. The Leadership Care Fund is a separate legal entity registered as a non-profit corporation registered with the State of North Dakota. Donations can be made at any Bell Bank location or online at LeadershipCareFund.com. This site does not collect any fees, ensuring all funds will go directly to the Wallin, Dotas and Hawes families.