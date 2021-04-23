Central Dakota Humane Society salutes local volunteers

April is National Volunteer Month. The Central Dakota Humane Society is just one of many organizations in the area that heavily relies on people donating their time.

They tell us they’ve spent the past week showing their volunteers just how much they appreciate them.

“Our volunteers do everything for us from helping us to socialize the animals, landscaping projects. They help us with mailings. They help us with computer work. It’s amazing that people are so giving, and spend time helping us with our mission which is to take care of little squiggly kitties like this,” Mandy Schaaf, Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator.

We caught up with one volunteer who’s been working at the humane society for the past six months.

She tells us even though she’s busy with afterschool activities, it’s a very rewarding experience.

“If it’s this, or just hang out at home and watch TV, I’d rather be doing this. Just kind of prioritizing what I want to do and what makes me happy, being out here with the dogs. You get so happy and everything. It’s kind of just my peace. I get to find some real clarity and get to relax get away from school,” said Brooke Burgard, volunteer.

The Central Dakota Humane Society is always looking for volunteers. They also tell us they’ll be holding their first in-person event since the start of the pandemic later this summer.

To find out how you can get involved, click HERE.