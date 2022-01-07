Century High School student honored for designing logo to represent local organization

A Century High School Senior was recognized for designing a logo that will now represent a large organization: The Bismarck Human Relations Committee.

Taylor Cook said it only took a couple of weeks for her to come up with the design.

She said her design represents a symbol of recognition for someone or something working together, which was perfect for the group because the committee provides inclusion and equality education.

Cook said she worked on several different designs for them to choose from.

“It gives me the taste of a graphic designer job with the real world and the process and the dedication it takes,” she said.

Cook received an achievement plaque from the City of Bismarck and the Human Relations Committee on Friday and items that contained her design.