Chad Isaak trial: August 19, 2021

Note: The titles listed for each of the witnesses is the title or job they held on April 1, 2019. The witnesses may have different titles or jobs today.

Thursday, August 19

5:06 p.m.: Court resumes in the trial. Judge David Reich tells attorneys in the Chad Isaak trial that jurors won’t reach a verdict today. As a result, the jury is dismissed for the day. They will resume deliberations Friday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Judge David Reich

4:44 p.m.: Unofficially, the jury has apparently informed the court they’re not likely to reach a verdict today. Judge David Reich is expected to dismiss the jury until 8:30 a.m., Friday, to then resume deliberations at that time.

3:55 p.m.: The jury is still deliberating at this hour.

1:58 p.m.: The jurors have been taken to the jury room to begin deliberations.

1:55 p.m.: The judge says the two alternate jurors will not deliberate with the 12 jurors selected. The alternates are retained in case a juror is not able to complete deliberation. The two will be kept in a separate jury room while the six-man, six-woman jury deliberates in another room. Sometime after 4:30 p.m., the bailiff will check to see if the jurors are close to a verdict. If they are, they can stay longer. If not, they will be dismissed for the day around 5:00 p.m., and resume deliberations on Friday, August 20.

1:43 p.m.: Judge David Reich reads the final jury instructions. The additional instructions include things such as definitions of murder, burglary, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The jury is the ultimate arbitrate of the evidence. The jury cannot ignore the law in judging the case. The defendant has a constitutional right not to testify. The jury cannot infer innocence or guilt based on his or her decision not to testify. The law makes no distinction between circumstantial and direct evidence. Proof of a motive is not essential. The jury must be fair and impartial. Everyone is equal under the law. You cannot be biased toward the defendant. When the jury goes to the jury room, select a jury leader who will lead the discussions and speak for the jury in court. The verdict on each count must be unanimous. The subject of punishment must not in any way affect the jury’s decision — that is a separate matter for the court.

Judge David Reich

1:13 p.m.: Rebuttal closing arguments but prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Joy Goter. Says we’ve called witnesses who have sworn to tell the truth. Each one of those individuals have relayed their part in the case. It has been a methodical presentation of evidence.

Prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Joy Goter

The BCI and the Mandan Police Department have followed up on every lead pertinent to the case, no matter what. Investigators were still interviewing potential witnesses and following leads well into October 2019, long after Chad Isaak’s arrest.

All new information was considered. Investigators accessed every opportunity to follow every lead.

The defense has tried to throw stones at witnesses and propose scenarios and theories outside the evidence. You must consider only the evidence presented.

Investigators have testified to the chain of custody, evidence was intact, correctly labeled and handled. There’s no evidence of cross-contamination.

Suspects have been interviewed repeatedly, but in the end, the evidence leads to Chad Isaak.

There’s DNA of two victims on Chad Isaak’s vehicle. Mr. Quick is trying to divert your attention from that.

Evidence was safely and securely stored at the Mandan Police Department. Testimony shows no one could have accessed the inside of Chad Isaak’s vehicle to somehow cross-contaminate it.

The defense is asking you to ignore the testimony, science and the evidence.

Mr. Quick argued the ski mask in Chad Isaak’s dryer is not the same seen in the RJR video. But the evidence and our own eyes say it is.

Mr. Quick wants you to believe that Chad Isaak owning the reversible orange-camo ski mask, the orange jacket, the gloves, the black jacket, black gloves, the knife, the 9 spent shell casings, the truck with unique, identifiable characteristics is just a lucky coincidence.

The defense arguments are beyond credulous, not believable.

The knife: The tip could have been bent by hitting bone, going through the body to the floor.

The suspect: Height never mattered in this case. Angela Davis identified a suspect. Using video, we can see the suspect, using the white truck, see the suspect walk into RJR.

Only one person other than the four individuals who were killed went into and out of RJR when those people died. There’s no evidence that anyone else was in RJR.

Fibers and DNA are science, they are fact. The facts say the orange sweatshirt and face mask’s fibers match fibers that were found on all the victim’s clothing and the RJR vehicle parked at Indigo Signs.

Investigators followed the specific suspect vehicle to Washburn. A detective in Washburn has testified he recalled a vehicle that matched Chafd Isaak’s vehicle. When he got photos of the vehicle at Chad Isaak’s home, investigators were able to match Chad Isaak’s vehicle to the vehicle on the videos.

This case is not a rush to judgment. It is not confirmation bias.

Angela Davis said the vehicle had a snow-packed vehicle. The Washburn detective said Chad Isaak’s vehicle had a snow-covered bumper. The video shows the suspect vehicle with a snow-packed bumper.

The same vehicle in the April 1, 2019 surveillance videos is also the same vehicle in the March 25, 2019 videos.

The suspect took the rural routes least likely to put him in contact with police.

The defense arguments have been contrary to the evidence and contrary to common sense.

The people who have testified have given you facts and results. They did not posit facts.

Items of physical evidence: We found all the suspect clothing. We found the right number of shell casings that matched the bullets taken from RJR. We were able to confirm Chad Isaak had no alibi for April 1, 2019 or March 25, 2019. We had DNA analysis that linked the blood of Robert Fakler and Lois Cobb to Chad Isaak’s vehicle.

The accumulation of all this evidence was far from a rush to judgment. It was a collaborative effort. The only way forward is the truth. Ladies and gentlemen, you have those facts, that evidence and based on that, I ask you to find Chad Isaak guilty of the murders of William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Faklert.

1:12 p.m.: The Chad Isaak trial resumes, Judge David Reich presiding.

11:56 a.m.: Judge David Reich calls for a noon recess. The trial will resume at 1:10 p.m. At that time, the prosecution will get an opportunity for a rebuttal closing argument. Then the judge will give final instructions to the jury and the case will then be submitted to the jurors for deliberation.

10:24 a.m.: Closing arguments by defense attorney Bruce Quick. Says during the opening we told you what we believed the evidence would show. We do not dispute a vicious serious crime took place. But this was not about what but who. Says police say they solved it in four days.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick

This is a classic case of confirmation bias. There was nothing after April 4 to look at other confirming that they felt they got their suspect, Chad Isaak. Investigations into anyone else did not take place after they arrested Chad Isaak.

The prosecution did a masterful job of showing you what happened.

But their case is based on two things: Emotion and presentation. Hundreds of emotional descriptions of the deaths and hundreds of fancy, technical items.

But their case is short on facts and their case is short on evidence.

To prove guilt, the standard is high. You have to be firmly convinced based on the evidence presented in the case.

The defendant has no obligation to prove anything — the government has the burden to prove its case.

RJR manages properties for over 100 owners. This is a tough business. Difficult owners, difficult tenants.

There are several examples of tenants threatening RJR employees. RJR handles about 5 evictions a month. RJR is involved in numerous lawsuits.

Chad Isaak was a small-town chiropractor working in North Dakota at the time of the killings. No criminal or disciplinary history in civilian or military life. Nothing to suggest this man could be a serial killer. He knows RJR only by the fact they managed the trailer court he lived in at Washburn. He paid his rent on time or early. Isaak never met three of the victims.

The crime scene was large. Victims were found in the shop and the office. The security cameras did not show everything. A big security breach: Everyone who worked at RJR had a key. Employees had access to company vehicles.

The weekend before the crimes, several people were inside the building. There was a tip that a motorcycle gang was kicked out and vowed retaliation. There was no follow-up on this tip.

A person or persons could not do this crime without having inside information about the building. You need to know where the doors go and you need to know where people will be in the building.

The RJR videos were off by 5 minutes and 5 seconds. Investigators did their best to match the videos within a minute or so for the timeline.

At 6:42 a.m., the suspect wearing blaze orange clothing and black pants and shoes. Less than 5 minutes later, 6:47, the suspect dressed the same way, leaves RJR walks off camera. He’s later seen walking inside the same door and walking around the building.

From the entry of the suspect and the exit where the suspect leaves RJR before coming back in was less than 5 minutes.

Investigators noted there were multiple struggles in the office area. The injuries to William and Lois Cobb involved numerous gunshots and stabbing wounds. Quick says the struggles would have taken longer than the 5 minutes before the suspect left the building the first time.

At 6:57 am, Adam Fuehrer arrives. Robert Fakler arrives at 7:01 am.

One minute and 20 seconds later, the suspect leaves the building.

The state would have you believe the entire crime could have taken place in 21 minutes. When you exclude the time when the suspect is actually gone from the building the first time and other actions, it’s really just 12 minutes or less to actively kill the four people. That’s impossible when you consider this timeline.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick

There had to have been significant blood at the crime scene on the suspect or suspects.

Yet, Quick says, no blood is visible on the suspect in the surveillance videos.

The original call to RJR on April 1, 2019, was a call for a medical emergency, not a crime scene call. Many people initially entered the scene for two hours before a crime scene log was started. This is essential because who was present at the time of the medical call and during the two hours. First responders aren’t wearing crime scene protective clothing, because again, it was a medical emergency call.

Three Mandan police officers do a security sweep at the scene. A quick walk-through to make sure no one else is in the building. Then a more thorough search the make sure people weren’t in the vehicles in the shop.

Not all of the RJR video was recovered. Investigators took only the “target times,” 6:30 am – 8:00 am. They never downloaded any of the other security video before or after the target times. Nothing was reviewed from security cameras from the week before during the party at RJR.

Investigators seized more than 50 pieces of evidence from the RJR crime scene. Another 55 pieces of evidence were seized during the autopsies.

What do the lab reports show? DNA analysis of the building evidence shows Chad Isaak’s DNA was not present at RJR.

Says investigators determined a 38, 357 or 9 millimeter gun, a gun of “intermediate caliber,” was used to kill the victims. Four handguns were found at the scene. At least 3 were in the intermediate caliber range. Investigators never tested the weapons found at RJR. tests could have been done on the scene to determine if those guns had been fired, but they did not. Investigators said those guns were not relevant to the investigation.

Agents canvassed a large area around RJR and the Memorial Highway area. None of the results of those searches were introduced by the state. No attempt was made to follow up on any evidence collected in those searches after Chad Isaak was arrested as a suspect.

The William Cobb vehicle was found at Indigo Signs. Authorities say they believed that vehicle was driven there by the suspect. Appeared there between 7:02 am and 7:15-7:30 am. Investigators pulled 19 samples were taken from the vehicle. Also did blood and DNA swabs. Results? Chad Isaak was excluded from the DNA tests on the RJR vehicle.

Video from Schmidt Auto showing the RJR vehicle has a 40-second gap, a gap the state wasn’t aware of until the trial. The state didn’t have video specifically of a person leaving the RJR vehicle. The video evidence shown starts after the video gap. No one is seen leaving the vehicle. The suspect in the RJR vehicle could have gone off in any direction during that 40-second gap.

Says at least two other people were seen in surveillance video besides the suspect. No effort was made to identify and interview the other people. The state said they were not relevant.

Angela Davis describes the suspect as 5’6″ or 5’8″, slight build, wasn’t wearing gloves and wearing black work boots. The person was in the McDonald’s lot for about 3 minutes, opening the passenger door and putting something inside.

Using this information helped investigators follow the truck. Quick says the photos from video are nearly worthless in what they show. The description in the “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) bulletin initially says, generally, rust on the driver’s side rear fender.

Says investigators created enhanced digital exhibits, deciding what stays and what goes in the produced videos. Says many of the edits took video down from hours to minutes and seconds. But in editing, investigators took out other people in the videos that might have been relevant evidence. The danger of this is the video editor gets to see relevant evidence, but the jury does not.

Says investigators had to admit in the video near Flying J, the possibility that the suspect truck could have gone off on the Interstate because the exit to the Interstate is not captured on the surveillance video.

The initial BOLO description was so general that it could have applied to almost any truck in ND.

The detective in Washburn says the truck in the BOLO looked like a truck driven by Chad Isaak. Investigators took photos of Isaak’s truck and compared them to the BOLO bulletin. Says later identification mentions snow on the truck and dirt. In North Dakota in April, there’s nothing unusual about snow, dirt and rust on trucks in winter.

Images of the suspect truck and Chad Isaak’s truck as referred to in the defense closing arguments

Quick suggests the later details of the truck came after Chad Isaak’s arrest on April 4.

Quick says the contents of the truck bed aren’t visible in the surveillance videos. Says the “green hue” in the video investigators said they observed came after they opened the truck and saw a green pail inside.

It’s a clear case of confirmation bias. There’s a mob mentality to make sure everything adheres to the narrative pointing to Chad Isaak.

What about the tenants involved in disputes, lawsuits, witness suggestions, the boot prints found outside? Those weren’t investigated.

The shoe labeled as having a “95” is never introduced into evidence.

Lisa Nelson and Robert Fakler had an affair. She acknowledged her second ex-husband had a criminal history. Jackie Fakler was overheard making the comment that her husband would be taken care of, there’d never be a divorce. Says investigators never fully investigated these possible tie-ins to the crime.

It’s clear time gaps and different clothing and different people in the area during relevant times indicate there could be other suspects.

Says Isaak’s truck ultimately doesn’t match the truck they were chasing.

Says surveillance video from the Superpumper in Washburn, which provides a video for the mobile home court entrance shows nothing of a white truck on the morning of April 1, 2019.

Other businesses near other entrances into the mobile home park do not show a white truck arriving on April 1, 2019.

Quick says it’s all part of confirmation bias — these videos don’t match the narrative so they don’t include it in their evidence or investigation.

22 items taken from Chad Isaak’s person. Photos show injuries from his knees and shin. Isaak said those came from slipping on ice. Ultimately, no DNA from the victims is found on Chad Isaak, and not DNA from Isaak was found on the victims.

38 items were seized at Chad Isaak’s home, including clothes in the dryer: A reversible face mask, an orange hoodie. The problem is the relevant clothing doesn’t match from photos of the coat in his dryer and the orange coat worn by the suspect in RJR video.

Orange jacket from Chad Isaak’s home and image of the suspect from RJR video

Quick says no DNA was found on the coat or blood. Says investigators said the evidence had to have been bleached — that’s a great example of confirmation bias when you don’t find what you’re looking for.

No one put in their search reports that they smelled bleach. Only at the time of the trial did agents say they smelled bleach.

The ski mask found in Chad Isaak’s dryer: the reversible camo-orange masks are common in this part of the world. Says it doesn’t match the RJR video. Also, there’s no blood or DNA on the ski mask.

Knife found in the washer: Agents said it was the crime scene knife because it was orange and blunted on the tip because it went through a victim to the floor. There was no blood or DNA on the knife.

Gloves seized at the Isaak residence: Investigators said the gloves matched those in the videos. No blood was found on the gloves.

There’s no doubt agents assumed they had found the clothing worn by the suspect when they seized the clothing from the dryer and washer.

Granted, it’s odd to have a knife in the washer, bullets and shell casings in a sock. But you can’t look at this in a vacuum. There are odd things everywhere in the house. There’s a weedwhacker in the house, there are other strange things about the house.

At the office, a microwave had ammunition in it. These are common hunting items in this part of the world. That didn’t match any evidence.

It’s certainly true Chad Isaak is eccentric, that he is different. He buys compulsively — 16 types of the same shoe. He doesn’t through anything away. There are totes full of stuff in his home and office.

The government would have you believe he didn’t behave appropriately at his arrest. He smirked, and therefore it was evidence of his guilt. What is the proper protocol when your vehicle is stopped and you’re told to lay on the ground, surrounded by dozens of people aiming guns at you?

If being odd or different is a crime, were better build more prisons. It’s evidence of how desperate the government is in making its case against Chad Isaak.

When DNA and blood reports started coming in negative for Isaak’s blood or DNA, some lightbulbs should have gone off with investigators.

37 pieces of evidence were taken from Chad Isaak’s vehicle. A small swab says Robert Fakler’s DNA could not be excluded from the DNA. A back latch DNA test says Robert Fakler and Lois Cobb could not be excluded. In both cases, there was not a full or partial match to those people — just that they could not be excluded.

All evidence seized has to show a perfect chain of custody. Yet the evidence custodians were not called to testify. 229 pieces of evidence, multiple swabs of blood and DNA. And all they have are these two pieces of DNA that cannot exclude two people from RJR.

Technically, motive is not an element that has to be proven in court. But common sense tells you that someone does not commit this type of crime without a motive.

Investigators seized multiple guns in the investigation, but most were not tested. Their experts testified that they could not confirm that all the bullets came from one gun or that the bullets could have come from multiple guns.

Fibers: The orange fibers could have come from the orange garments seized from Chad Isaak or from similar types of clothing.

Hairs could have been tested for DNA, but none were collected.

Carpet samples at RJR were tested, but found nothing to link Chad Isaak to the crimes.

The shoe print: It is a partial match from a size 12 shoe. There was no DNA on it.

Authorities did not investigate Mitch Kessel, who had a similar white Ford F-150.

Authorities spent months trying to prove they were right. They weren’t.

I would ask that you find Chad Isaak not guilty on all charges.

10:23 a.m.: The Chad Isaak trial resumes, Judge David Reich presiding.

Defendant Chad Isaak

10:00 a.m.: Judge David Reich calls a 20-minute recess. Closing arguments will resume at 10:20 a.m.

8:41 a.m.: Closing arguments by prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Joy Goter. She recounts how four people were discovered dead at RJR Maintenance and Management on the morning of April 1, 2019. Robert Fakler was found first by an RJR employee. Mandan police discovered three other victims: Lois Cobb, William Cobb, Adam Fuehrer. All four had been shot and stabbed to death in a violent manner.

Prosecuting attorney Gabrielle Joy Gotor

Chad Isaak has been charged with the killings. He has also been charged with burglary for entering the building while it was closed to the public. Also, unlawful entrance in the RJR pickup.

The testimony and evidence in the case is the result of a methodical investigation over the last two years.

All of the agents in the case have been trained the proper collection of evidence from the crime scene. They have used standard investigative procedures.

You saw a walk-through on police video of the crime scene. You saw a pano-scan of the scene.

There was a footprint, unique in appearance from other workboot footprints. It was significant because it had walked through blood and egg and walking to the shop door.

Robert Fakler appeared to have been in a struggle with his attacker before succumbing to his injuries.

We saw a bullet in a band saw and fragments on the floor below near Robert Fakler.

We saw a wire saw, a wire with rings on both ends. It appeared to have blood.

Above where Adam Fuehrer was found on the floor was a bullet hole in a box labeled “burners.” A copper-jacketed hollow-point bullet was recovered from the box. The bullet apparently went through Fuehrer, picking up maroon fibers from the RJR shirt he wore. His wallet was on the floor, and his ID cards scattered on a wooden bench. Authorities said that indicated the killer was checking Adam’s identity. A wooden bench appeared to have been moved to hide Adam’s body.

Inside the office area, William Cobb was found slouched against a wall. His hat was found with a bullet hole in it and a bullet wound to Cobb’s head. There were also signs of a struggle in the office. William Cobb was shot multiple times and had a number of stab wounds. A bullet was recovered from Cobb’s right wrist, the third bullet.

Lois Cobb was found lying in the bathroom entryway in the office. Lois’ throat showed severe cutting wounds. Evidence suggested apparently was standing at the time of the attack, and then was moving toward the bathroom before falling to her knees. She had a gunshot wound to her chest and numerous deep stab wounds. Two bullets were in and by her body.

Outside Lois Cobb’s office, William and Lois Cobb’s cellphones were against a wall and cards were pulled out from her purse. Agents said this indicated the killer was verifying Lois Cobb’s identity.

Agents watched RJR surveillance video, showing William and Lois Cobb arriving at 6:38 a.m. The suspect arrives at 642 a.m. The suspect leaves 5 minutes later and re-enters a short time later. Adam Fuehrer arrives at 6:56 a.m. Robert Fakler arrives at 7:01 a.m. The suspect leaves a few minutes later.

Investigators knew a few things at that point: There was one and only one suspect. The suspect knew the business would be closed at the time he arrived. The suspect used a knife and used a revolver and took the casings with him. The suspect shot 9 bullets at the scene. The suspect wore distinctive closing, an orange revera=ible face mask, an orange sweatshirt, dark clothing and dark shoes that flopped while the suspect was walking through the scene.

Images shown during the state’s closing argument

Investigators found William Cobb’s vehicle parked at Indigo Signs. An employee said there was no RJR vehicle there when he arrived at 7:00 a.m., but a mother employee said the vehicle was there when he arrived shortly after 7:00 a.m. Orange fibers were found in the door handle of the vehicle. Investigators took swabs of what appeared to be blood and used tape to lift several fibers from inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement learned the suspect had entered the vehicle and driven it to Indigo Signs. The keys had to have been taken from William Cobb, who was the only one who had keys to the vehicle.

Autopsies of the four victims were conducted.

William Cobb suffered between four and eight distinctive gunshot wounds. Some of the wounds were pass-through defensive wounds. Also, 28 stab wounds to the front of William Cobb’s body. Most of the wounds were to vital organs of the body. Lois Cobb suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. She had greater than 45 stab wounds to her body, concentrating on vital organs and blood vessels. Some of the stab wounds could have occurred post mortem.

Adam Fuehrer sustained two gunshot wounds to the front and a gunshot wound to his back. Nearly 11 stab wounds were reported, with the stab wounds targeting vital organs. Robert Fakler has stab wounds to his front and face (10 stab wounds there), and a stab wound through Robert’s heart. He also had defensive wounds to his fingers and hands.

In total, 9 bullets were recovered from the bodies and crime scene.

The autopsies were consistent with a single-edge knife, like a fillet knife. The bullets were consistent with an intermediate caliber revolver.

Angela Davis, a worker at McDonald’s, said her attention was caught by a man wearing a face mask and dark clothing. She watched the masked individual walk to a white Ford F-150 parked in the McDonald’s parking lot. She said it appeared the masked figure had placed something in the white Ford from under his coat, making him appear skinnier. She said he was still masked when he drove by. Video surveillance footage corroborated Angela’s testimony.

Investigators looked for unique characteristics of the white Ford F-150 vehicle and followed it from McDonald’s to Ron Lowman Motors where it turned in the lot and went west on Main Street in Mandan to the Flying J Travel Center, to Center and finally to Washburn. The vehicle in the videos was consistent with the snow on the bumper and rust spots on the right wheel well and distinctive tire rims.

Evidence shown during the state’s closing argument

Investigators created a timeline of the suspect from his arrival at 5:22 a.m., his movement to RJR, during William Cobb’s truck to Indigo Signs, back to his vehicle and to Washburn.

A Big O Tires employee thought the suspect video seen on his business’ surveillance video was familiar. A week earlier, on March 25, surveillance video showed the suspect arriving and moving in a very similar manner. Investigators put together a timeline of various surveillance videos for March 25, 2019, and found the movements of the suspect very similar, concluding the March 25 actions by the suspect may have been a trial run to the events of April 1, 2019.

The suspect vehicle had unique characteristics: Certain tire rims, distinctive rust spots, distinctive dirt markings a single black door handle and other characteristics.

A detective in Washburn recognized the vehicle from police “Be On The Lookout” bulletins as Chad Isaak’s vehicle based on seeing Chad Isaak’s vehicle in town several times. Investigators finally located Chad Isaak’s vehicle at Isaak’s home, took photos, and confirmed Chad Isaak’s vehicle matched photos of the vehicle taken from surveillance videos.

On April 4, Isaak left his home in his vehicle and the vehicle was stopped by authorities. Authorities said Isaak never asked why he was being stopped. Search warrants for Isaak himself, his home, his truck and his office were executed.

From Chad Isaak himself, they did tape lifts from the clothing he was wearing, including orange fibers from his shirt and shoes. His shoes were also collected for testing and comparison to the footprint found near Robert Fakler’s body.

Investigators noted injuries to Isaak’s knees and shins.

In the search of Isaak’s residence, investigators located a long fillet knife with a bent tip under some wet ranges in Isaak’s washing machine. Investigators believe the knife was the murder weapon. Also in Chad Isaak’s residence investigators located an orange sweatshirt with pockets. This was similar to the one worn by the suspect. Also in the dryer was an orange and camouflage reversible face mask, which was similar to the one worn by the suspect as seen in surveillance videos. Also found black pants, a black jacket and a black and grey sweater, and size 12 Avia shoes, similar to the ones worn by the suspect in the surveillance videos.

Black gloves with a leather interior were also found. Investigators also said they noticed the smell of bleach in the home.

Gun parts were located in a plastic container inside Isaak’s refrigerator freezer. It also had the smell of bleach.

Investigators also found a sock in Chad Isaak’s closet that contained a box of 38 special ammunition and 9 shell casings in a baggie. The ammunition box had 12 cartridges missing. This was significant because 9 bullets were recovered at the scene and no shell casings were found.

Investigators said the recovered bullets and casings were consistent with the unfired casing from the ammunition box.

Goter says she submits that Chad Isaak “kept the shell casings as trophies of his kills.”

Says Isaak wanted to hunt wearing a blaze orange sweatshirt and ski mask going into RJR. When he left, he wore black to conceal himself, to not be seen.

The search of Isaak’s office showed that the entries in his appointment book for April 1, 2019 and March 25, 2019, showing he was free to travel to Mandan and commit the murders. A woman whose onion appointment on April 1, 2019, was rescheduled. Isaak told her he had a dental appointment. There was no dental appointment for Isaak at the dental office listed on a card for Beulah Dental found in his home.

Also in his office, 16 pairs of size 12 Avia shoes were found.

In searching Isaak’s vehicle, authorities noted the numerous similar characteristics between Isaak’s truck and the suspect vehicle.

Agents located orange fibers throughout Isaak’s vehicle and were collected for testing. Also, swabs were taken of reddish-brown spots from outside and inside the vehicle.

A human DNA profile of one swab showed the presence of DNA of Chad Isaak, and could not exclude the DNA of Robert Fakler and Lois Cobb.

The testimony shows there was no cross-contamination of the blood spots and the DNA.

Analysis of the left foot shoes taken from Robert Isaak and Robert Isaak’s dryer and compared with the bloody, eggy footprint at the crime scene appeared to be from the same class characteristics of the shoes.

Analysts also noted that fibers taken from Chad Isaak’s face mask, orange sweatshirt, black t-shirt, shoes and gloves collected from Isaak and Isaak’s dryer were indistinguishable from those found in his truck, the RJR vehicle, and on the clothing of the four victims.

Evidence shown during the state’s closing argument

Evidence shown during the state’s closing argument

Investigators followed the evidence and it all led to Chad Isaak and his vehicle.

Blood connecting Isaak to the victims was found on Isaak’s vehicle.

There’s no explanation for Robert Fakler’s blood on Chad Isaak’s vehicle other than Chad Isaak committed the murders.

The fiber analysis of the orange garment fibers in Chad Isaak’s dryer were in Chad Isaak’s clothing, in his vehicle, on the RJR vehicle and on the clothing of the victims.

Seven charges: The murder of Lois Cobb, William Cobb, Adam Fuehrer and Robert Fakler, the unlawful entry of the RJR building when it was not open to the public, unlawful entry into William Cobb’s vehicle

All of the evidence, all of the testimony shows one person committed these crimes. No one else was in RJR at the time of the murders. That person is Chad Isaak. I’m asking you to find Chad Isaak guilty.

8:32 a.m.: The Chad Isaak trial continues, Judge David Reich presiding. The judge is taking care of some judicial housekeeping matters related to the organization of the exhibits in the trial for presentation to the jury.

Judge David Reich

8:00 a.m.: Day 14 in the trial overall is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. The prosecution and the defense will present their closing arguments to the jury. After that, the judge will give some final instructions to the jury and then the six men and six women will begin deliberating on a verdict. The closing arguments are expected to take most of the morning and the jury is expected to receive the case for deliberation in the early afternoon. The trial started Monday, August 2. Jury selection took two days. Testimony began August 4.

