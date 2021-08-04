Chad Isaak trial: The latest

This is a continuing story and will be updated as new details develop. Keep checking back for the latest information available. Live streaming of the trial is here. Other articles are also available here.

Wednesday, August 4

7:50 a.m.: Opening statements are scheduled to begin this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Morton County Courthouse as the next phase of the Chad Isaak trial starts. Isaak is accused of killing four people at the Mandan office of the property management company RJR Maintenance and Management in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The opening remarks by the prosecution and defense may shed a little light on each side’s trial position and strategy.

Tuesday, August 3

9:00 a.m.: Jury selection continues for a second day.

Monday, August 2

9:00 a.m.: Jury selection begins in the Chad Isaak trial.

Previous stories

Aug. 3, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast

Aug. 2, 2021: A look back and a look forward as Chad Isaak’s quadruple homicide trial begins

Aug. 1, 2021: What you need to know before the start of the Chad Isaak trial

July 1, 2021: Chad Isaak trial to be held in Morton County Courthouse

May 11, 2021: Chad Isaak’s murder trial moved to August; Hard words from the judge on further delays

May 7, 2021: Attorney to withdraw, but Chad Isaak trial will move forward

May 5, 2021: Chad Isaak says he may represent himself in the quadruple murder case

May 4, 2021: Prosecutors say Chad Isaak caught on camera at RJR a week before the murders

Apr. 30, 2021: Chad Isaak’s trial in jeopardy after defense attorneys withdraw

Apr. 1, 2021: 2 years later no motive established in slaying of four

Feb. 10, 221: Isaak to appear in plain clothes during trial on 2019 RJR killings

Nov. 13, 2020: Trial of quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak delayed to June of 2021

Jul. 10, 2020: Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Chad Isaak’s murder trial

Jul. 2, 2020: Judge denies move of venue in Chad Isaak’s murder trial

Jul. 1, 2020: Mandan quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak argues for evidence to be thrown out; change of venue

Apr. 1, 2020: 365 Days Later, RJR Reflects on the Mandan Quadruple Homicide

Jan. 27, 2020: Hearing on venue change, evidence suppression in Chad Isaak murder case delayed to May

Dec. 3, 2019: Trial for Man Accused of Murdering Four People Moved Back 6 Months

Dec. 12, 2019: Change of Judge in Chad Isaak case

Dec. 11, 2019: Chad Isaak wants a new Judge

Nov. 14, 2019: Chad Isaak asks for suppression of evidence, change of venue

Nov. 13, 2019: Man charged in Mandan killings challenges search warrants

Aug. 9, 2019: Accused murderer Chad Isaak pleads Not Guilty

Jun. 10, 2019: Police look to Facebook, bank records in Mandan murders

Jun 6, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. was Key in Solving Mandan Murders

May 9, 2019: Hearing Moved 3 Months in Mandan Quadruple Homicide Case

Apr. 19, 2019: RJR seeks normalcy in wake of 4 killings

Apr. 17, 2019: Co-owner of business where 4 slain says she has no clue why

Apr. 12, 2019: Mandan homicide suspect to appear in court in May

Apr. 7, 2019: Local business increases safety measures after RJR Murders

Apr. 6, 2019: Tonight, We Remember the Victims

Apr. 5, 2019: Continuing Coverage: First court appearance for Chad Isaak

Apr. 5, 2019: Official Charges Filed Against Mandan Murder Suspect

Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police announce suspect arrest in Thursday night Press Conference

Apr. 5, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Office helps identify suspects vehicle

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn woman says she used murder suspect as her chiropractor for years

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn resident reacts to murder suspect living in the community

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn Residents Share What Little They Know of Chad Isaak

Apr. 5, 2019: Local Business Hold Fundraiser for Families of Quadruple Homicide Victims

Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police release statement following Chad Isaak arrest

Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn man arrested for 4 counts of AA felony murder

Apr. 5, 2019: Timeline: Mandan Quadruple Murder Investigation

Apr. 4, 2019: The Anguish of Loss: Cobb Daughters Speak Out

Apr. 4, 2019: What We Know and Don’t Know About the Mandan Mass Murder

Apr. 3, 2019: Mandan Police search field near Memorial Highway

Apr. 3, 2019: Investigation continues into the quadruple homicide in Mandan

Apr. 3, 2019: Residents speak out on the quadruple homicide in Mandan

Apr. 3, 2019: Quadruple Homicide Victims Identified, Still No Suspects in Custody

Apr. 2, 2019: Mandan Police update investigation into quadruple homicide

Apr. 1, 2019: The latest on the investigation into bodies found in Mandan Monday morning

Apr. 1, 2019: Mandan Police investigating bodies found

Resources

Chad Isaak trial section – KX News