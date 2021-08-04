Chad Isaak trial: The latest

This is a continuing story and will be updated as new details develop. Keep checking back for the latest information available. Live streaming of the trial is here. Other articles are also available here.
Wednesday, August 4
7:50 a.m.: Opening statements are scheduled to begin this morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Morton County Courthouse as the next phase of the Chad Isaak trial starts. Isaak is accused of killing four people at the Mandan office of the property management company RJR Maintenance and Management in 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The opening remarks by the prosecution and defense may shed a little light on each side’s trial position and strategy.
Tuesday, August 3
9:00 a.m.: Jury selection continues for a second day.
Monday, August 2
9:00 a.m.: Jury selection begins in the Chad Isaak trial.
Previous stories
Aug. 3, 2021: Chad Isaak trial: Meet the cast
Aug. 2, 2021: A look back and a look forward as Chad Isaak’s quadruple homicide trial begins
Aug. 1, 2021: What you need to know before the start of the Chad Isaak trial
July 1, 2021: Chad Isaak trial to be held in Morton County Courthouse
May 11, 2021: Chad Isaak’s murder trial moved to August; Hard words from the judge on further delays
May 7, 2021: Attorney to withdraw, but Chad Isaak trial will move forward
May 5, 2021: Chad Isaak says he may represent himself in the quadruple murder case
May 4, 2021: Prosecutors say Chad Isaak caught on camera at RJR a week before the murders
Apr. 30, 2021: Chad Isaak’s trial in jeopardy after defense attorneys withdraw
Apr. 1, 2021: 2 years later no motive established in slaying of four
Feb. 10, 221: Isaak to appear in plain clothes during trial on 2019 RJR killings
Nov. 13, 2020: Trial of quadruple murder suspect Chad Isaak delayed to June of 2021
Jul. 10, 2020: Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Chad Isaak’s murder trial
Jul. 2, 2020: Judge denies move of venue in Chad Isaak’s murder trial
Jul. 1, 2020: Mandan quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak argues for evidence to be thrown out; change of venue
Apr. 1, 2020: 365 Days Later, RJR Reflects on the Mandan Quadruple Homicide
Jan. 27, 2020: Hearing on venue change, evidence suppression in Chad Isaak murder case delayed to May
Dec. 3, 2019: Trial for Man Accused of Murdering Four People Moved Back 6 Months
Dec. 12, 2019: Change of Judge in Chad Isaak case
Dec. 11, 2019: Chad Isaak wants a new Judge
Nov. 14, 2019: Chad Isaak asks for suppression of evidence, change of venue
Nov. 13, 2019: Man charged in Mandan killings challenges search warrants
Aug. 9, 2019: Accused murderer Chad Isaak pleads Not Guilty
Jun. 10, 2019: Police look to Facebook, bank records in Mandan murders
Jun 6, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. was Key in Solving Mandan Murders
May 9, 2019: Hearing Moved 3 Months in Mandan Quadruple Homicide Case
Apr. 19, 2019: RJR seeks normalcy in wake of 4 killings
Apr. 17, 2019: Co-owner of business where 4 slain says she has no clue why
Apr. 12, 2019: Mandan homicide suspect to appear in court in May
Apr. 7, 2019: Local business increases safety measures after RJR Murders
Apr. 6, 2019: Tonight, We Remember the Victims
Apr. 5, 2019: Continuing Coverage: First court appearance for Chad Isaak
Apr. 5, 2019: Official Charges Filed Against Mandan Murder Suspect
Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police announce suspect arrest in Thursday night Press Conference
Apr. 5, 2019: McLean County Sheriff’s Office helps identify suspects vehicle
Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn woman says she used murder suspect as her chiropractor for years
Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn resident reacts to murder suspect living in the community
Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn Residents Share What Little They Know of Chad Isaak
Apr. 5, 2019: Local Business Hold Fundraiser for Families of Quadruple Homicide Victims
Apr. 5, 2019: Mandan Police release statement following Chad Isaak arrest
Apr. 5, 2019: Washburn man arrested for 4 counts of AA felony murder
Apr. 5, 2019: Timeline: Mandan Quadruple Murder Investigation
Apr. 4, 2019: The Anguish of Loss: Cobb Daughters Speak Out
Apr. 4, 2019: What We Know and Don’t Know About the Mandan Mass Murder
Apr. 3, 2019: Mandan Police search field near Memorial Highway
Apr. 3, 2019: Investigation continues into the quadruple homicide in Mandan
Apr. 3, 2019: Residents speak out on the quadruple homicide in Mandan
Apr. 3, 2019: Quadruple Homicide Victims Identified, Still No Suspects in Custody
Apr. 2, 2019: Mandan Police update investigation into quadruple homicide
Apr. 1, 2019: The latest on the investigation into bodies found in Mandan Monday morning
Apr. 1, 2019: Mandan Police investigating bodies found
Resources
Chad Isaak trial section – KX News