Chad Isaak’s murder trial moved to August—hard words from the Judge on further delays

The question of who will defend Chad Isaak in his quadruple homicide case remains a point of contention in the case, but Judge David Reich, for now, has denied a request by Vogel Law Firm to withdraw as counsel.

The trial has also been moved. Chad Isaak’s trial was scheduled for three weeks starting on June 7th. Judge David Reich ruled today that the trial will be continued and will now start August 2nd.

The case has had considerable upheaval in the last two weeks. Last week Judge David Reich allowed the withdrawal of Isaak’s defense attorney Robert Quick. A disciplinary complaint filed by Isaak against Quick was behind the conflict of interest decision.

Chad Isaak is accused of killing four employees of RJR maintenance and Management on April 1st of 2019. More than two years later, the trial still has yet to happen.

Secondary counsel in the case–Fargo’s Vogel Law Firm says they are seeking to withdraw as defense counsel. In court documents filed Monday they say they have no contractual relationship with Isaak, and defending him would result in an “unreasonable financial burden.” The three lawyers from Vogel Law Firm have considered themselves secondary counsel in the case and say they were just hired to help. They say they have not been involved in significant trial preparation and if they were to defend Isaak they would need extra time to prepare.

Judge David Reich said “the Court is unpersuaded and unsympathetic” to Vogel’s arguments. Judge Reich stated that all four attorney’s have appeared on behalf of Isaak at some point over the last two years. Judge Reich states “the Vogel attorneys appear to have created that burden for themselves” when discussing whether or not the lawyers will be paid, and that is an insufficient argument for withdrawal.

Judge Reich also had hard words in the case on continuance of trial. He did grant a 60-continuance however said “the parties are all on notice: there will be no further continuances in this matter due to issues of counsel.”

