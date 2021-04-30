Chad Isaak’s trial in jeopardy after defense attorneys withdraw

The defense attorney’s representing quadruple homicide suspect Chad Isaak have withdrawn from the case. Isaak is set for trial in just 38 days.

Isaak’s attorney Robert Quick filed documents in Morton County saying there’s now a conflict of interest and Quick can no longer defend Isaak. Quick has been Isaak’s attorney since nearly the beginning of the case in April of 2019.

The Vogel Law firm which also was helping in the case as secondary counsel has also withdrawn.

At this point, there have been no further documents filed to change the trial which is scheduled to begin June 7th.

Isaak is accused of killing four employees of RJR Maintenance and Management on April 1st of 2019.