Minot, N.D. (KXNET) — The man who sent multiple police agencies on a car chase through McLean and Ward counties has entered a plea deal at a change of plea hearing in District Court.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Joshua Chambers of Minot, pleaded guilty to nine charges relating to the incident, asking that 12 other charges be dismissed.

Police say, Chambers was the driver of a stolen SUV and sent law enforcement on a chase ending with Chambers attempting to run an officer over, and ramming into police vehicles in downtown Minot, back in February.

According to documents, Chambers pleaded guilty to 8 felonies including attempted murder, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. The plea agreement states that two misdemeanors, two infractions, and six felonies will be dropped.

Chamber is facing a maximum of 50 years or more in prison. His sentencing hearing is currently set for September 29th.