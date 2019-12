Chad Isaak who asked for a change of judge in his quadruple murder case has had his request granted.

Judge James Hills had been assigned the case, but new court documents Thursday morning say Judge David Reich will now takeover hearing the arguments.

The trial has once again been moved for Isaak as well.

New dates are November 30-December 11 of 2020.

Isaak is accused of killing four employees of RJR Maintenance and Management in April of this year in Mandan.