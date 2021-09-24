Changes coming from City of Minot’s 2022 budget

For the first time in many years, a grave for deceased loved ones could cost you slightly more.

That’s one of a few increases in rates and levies in the City of Minot’s 2022 budget.

It’ll cost up to $825 for interment and up to $850 for disinterment next year. Right now, those fees range between $675-750.

This is part of the city’s efforts to increase enterprise funds for the budget.

“The cemetery rates haven’t been adjusted for a long time. So it was just, you know, bringing those up to to be competitive or current with other cities or other organizations,” said Finance Director David Lakefield.

Minot residents will also be paying at least a $1.80 increase in property rates based on the reduced mill levy at 121.69

“We did a calculation, and it’s included in our budget booklet, the difference in the preliminary or the proposed new levy here in the base to the preliminary evaluation, per $100,000 worth of value. The change is $1.80 a year. Again, I would anticipate that that is probably going to you know some of that may be mitigated by the application of the credits,” Lakefield said.

The city-approved $175 million budget will employ key staff in various departments, including police.

It’ll also ensure existing infrastructure projects remain funded.

Increases will also be seen in sewer and airport fees.