MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A Minot burglary and assault suspect is now also facing attempted murder charges.

Scott Andrew Flood (Image: Ward County Jail)

Scott Andrew Flood, 34, Minot, was initally arrested for burglary and assault in a November 16 incident at a northwest Minot residence. According to police, Flood was accused of breaking into the residence and allegedly attempting to strangle a person in the home. Eventually, the victim managed to escape the home and contacted police.

Flood was located and arrested for Burglary (B Felony), Domestic Violence – Serious Bodily Injury (C Felony), and Interference with an Emergency Phone Call (C Felony).

Today, a charge of Attempted Murder (A Felony) was added to the other charges against Flood.

Flood is being held at the Ward County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.