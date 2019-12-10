Charges filed in crash that killed New England teacher and coach

A Dickinson man is charged with Criminal Vehicular Homicide after killing a New England man in a head-on collision last week.

Sergio Ruiz Ledezma faces 20 years in jail on the Class A felony charge.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at about 4:15 p.m., Ledezma is accused of crossing the center line and striking two cars. The accident happened on State Street and Diamond Drive in Dickinson.

Sixty-four-year-old Shawn Flaherty of New England was killed in the crash.

Flaherty was a 4th-grade teacher and coach in New England.