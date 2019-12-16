Charges filed in Walmart arson

A 27-year-old Bismarck man is charged with arson after he started a fire that closed down Walmart.

Andrew Ells is accused in court documents of lighting a Bible on fire Friday, December 13, in the North Walmart.
Ells is said to have started the fire behind boxes in the Garden Center.
Ells told investigators he started the fire to cause a distraction so he could steal the items in his cart.

Lighter fluid and the Bible were both found during the investigation. The estimated loss of merchandise at Walmart is about $300,000.

The Walmart was closed for several hours that day, and the Garden Center is expected to be closed for several months.

Ells is charged with Arson and Endangering by Fire. He faces 15-years in jail if convicted.

