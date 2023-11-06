MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A secondhand shop in Minot is now collecting goods to give to families in need for Christmas. BackDoor Treasures Thrift Store is currently hosting a donation drive for those who may have trouble making ends meet during the holiday season.

Lena Flaten, who owns the establishment, states that the idea to host a drive came to her while working in Fargo, and was born from a desire to help out families around Minot.

“We decided that we would like to pick two families in the area that will not have a Christmas this year,” states Flaten, “so if anyone out there knows of any family, please call and let us know.”

Flaten says that the chosen families will be able to come in and receive these donations two weeks before Christmas. Anyone is welcome to donate whatever they believe would be of use to those in need — including warm winter clothing and gifts for children. However, the thrift store states that it will not accept exercise equipment.