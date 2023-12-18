MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Workers at a car dealership in Minot are collecting Christmas gifts in the hopes of brightening some spirits this holiday season.

This year, the Ryan Family Nissan dealership’s goal is to wrap and give out 400 gifts like blankets, slippers, and puzzles. Many of them came from churches and businesses in the area.

Workers say they want to make sure nobody around town feels forgotten at Christmas.

“I think the fact that the community is getting behind this,” states the dealership’s owner Kathleen Gaddie. “That the community does understand that there is this whole population of people um that may be are not having the Christmas that we would like them to have and so they are responding to this effort, and they want to help,” said Kathleen Gaddie the owner of Ryan family dealerships.

Employees of Ryan Nissan will be delivering the gifts with the Minot Commission on Aging during their Meals on Wheels delivery on Tuesday, December 29th.