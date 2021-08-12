Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
CHI St. Alexius mandates COVID vaccine for all employees

CHI St. Alexius will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the health care provider announced on Thursday.

In social media posts, CHI St. Alexius said after a “thoughtful and thorough review,” they will require all employees — physicians, advanced practice providers, volunteers and any others who provide care in their facilities — to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our people have responded selflessly to the needs of the community throughout the pandemic, and this decision is further proof of our commitment to keeping our communities safer and healthier,” the post read.

No other details were provided.

