Bismarck commissioners discussed at a meeting Tuesday night, whether or not chickens should be allowed to be kept within city limits.

Commissioner Marquardt spoke on some of his concerns.

Several were brought up, ranging from noise complaints to costs, and liabilities.



The commissioners say it would be, unlikely, they will be swayed in favor of keeping chickens in the city.

The commission ultimately plans to hold a public hearing on the request. Final action will be taken on June 22nd.