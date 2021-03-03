Child Care Aware programs open back up after temporary halt

Lutheran Social Services closed early this year and one of the biggest concerns with this is how the closure impacts child care services. LSS was the primary trainer for childcare providers across North Dakota.

Day in and day out, we are trusting people with our children when we leave for work. Whether it’s an in-home daycare or a childcare facility, proper training and licensing are important for providers; as well as finding the right fit for your families childcare needs.

When Lutheran Social Services stopped operations in January, Child Care Aware of North Dakota was put at a standstill.

Shelley Hauge, director at Child’s Hope Learning Center says, “When I hear that we were losing Child Care Aware I hurried up and took a couple of trainings right away before they closed everything down.”

The Child Care Aware program helps families find childcare, trains those looking to open a childcare business as well as coaches child care providers with continuous education on health and safety.

Kay Larson, the Child Care Aware team lead says, “We had a gap where we had no staff from January 15th through February 1st. Then the North Dakota Department of Human Services Children/Family Services Division brought us on as temporary staff. So we’ve just been gearing back up.”

On March 1st, the Child Care Aware online training was re-launched for child care providers. It’s now being run through the Department of Human Services.

Larson says, “We have individuals who are available to answer the phones so if someone’s struggling with finding childcare they can call and talk to one of our referral specialists.

There’s also a health care consultant that helps you if you have a child with medical or behavioral issues. Overall, both women agree that awareness is key when it comes to childcare.

Larson says since Monday, 332 individuals have registered for an online self-paced course. This course is free now through June.

For more information on the Child Care Aware program go here.

Families seeking information and help finding child care can continue to use CCAoND’s online

search tool here or speak to a referral specialist by calling 800-997-8515.