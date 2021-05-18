Children vaccinated at North Sanford Clinic in Bismarck

For the first time, 12- to 15-year-olds in North Dakota are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Sanford Children’s North Clinic provided the vaccine to those who wanted it.

The clinic offered the Pfizer vaccine to the children Tuesday morning.

Dr. Christina DeSilva, a pediatrician at Sanford, says the vaccine will allow the children to safely return to activities with their friends after they felt separated throughout the pandemic.

Avery Will received her first dose of the vaccine this morning.

“It just feels good because I know that I am free now, and I’m keeping others safe, as well as myself,” said Will.

She also says she is excited to be able to travel around the Midwest for her travel soccer team without fear of catching or transmitting the coronavirus.