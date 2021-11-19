Chili for a cause: Ward County first responders host friendly cookoff to raise money for Cops and Kids

Chili is a fan favorite, especially this time of year…but who makes the best chili?

Saturday, Ward County first responders will find out after they compete in the first-ever Battle of the Badges chili cook-off.

All EMS, law enforcement and fire departments are asked to prepare homemade chili.

From the public, all they ask is a free-will donation to raise money for Cops and Kids, where first responders or military members take children to pick out a gift for themselves or someone else.

The Ward County sheriff says it’s a great cause to support and will entice some friendly competition.

“I’d just like to let the first responders that are participating in this program know that second place is still up for grabs so come and give it their best shot,” said Bob Roed.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Minot Rural Fire Department at 400 31st Ave SW.