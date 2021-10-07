Chiropractic license revoked for convicted killer Chad Isaak

Chad Isaak, of Washburn, appears during the third day of his murder trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Isaak is on trial for the killings of four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan on April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

North Dakota’s Board of Chiropractic Examiners has revoked the license of Chad Isaak, the man convicted of killing four people at a property management company in Mandan.

The seven-member board voted unanimously recently to revoke Isaak’s state chiropractic license which had been suspended pending the outcome of his murder trial.

In August, a Morton County jury convicted Isaak in the April 2019 slayings of RJR co-owner Robert Fakler, employees Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb.

Isaak lived in Washburn on property owned by RJR, but no definitive motive was established for the crime. All four victims were shot and stabbed.