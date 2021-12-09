Chmielewski Christmas Corner even bigger and better

One family’s holiday spirit couldn’t be brighter, quite literally. A house on a corner in Bismarck has been turned into a winter wonderland.

The house is on the corner of Kennedy Ave. and North 23rd St.

Homeowner Allen Chimelewski said their elaborate light display gets a lot of attention during the Holidays.

Chmieleswski said, “We get a lot of limos coming by here and they tell us this is their last stop. Their grand finale of the night.”

For the past 20 years, the corner of Kennedy Avenue undergoes a wintry transformation.

Families from all around come together to enjoy these festive lights, which seem to grow brighter every year.



“A lot of it started with my youngest sons and they kept wanting more lights up so this is what it got to,” Chmieleswski explained.

Here, it’s known as Chmielewski Christmas Corner, and for four weeks the Chmielewski family is busy setting up their remarkable Christmas display.



Chmieleswski said, “A lot of man hours, there’s about 10 of us in my family that do it, about 10-12 of us put this up.”

Over the years, the family has converted to LED lights and energy saving bulbs for efficiency

purposes but even with that, at least five 20-amp breakers are required to light this Christmas Corner.



“I like to tell everybody it’s not bad at all because I usually just plug all the lights into the neighbor’s house,” Chmieleswski said with a laugh.

The Chmieleswski Christmas Corner is taking it one step further this year.

They have decided to collect donations for Toys for Tots.



“It’s just something we want to do to help give back to the community and that was our way of showing we can help support them,” Chmieleswski shared.

The lights are usually turned on at 5pm until about 11pm. On weekends the lights will stay on for a bit longer along with guest appearances from Santa and concessions for the children.



If you and your family do decide to go and check out the display, please be respectful of the

homeowners and their work.