Chocolatier creates helicopter out of chocolate in support of air ambulance workers in England

A chocolatier has created a helicopter made entirely out of chocolate in support of air ambulance workers in Folkingham, England.

Video and photos showed Hansen working on his creation and standing next to the finished “Choco-copter” on Wednesday, March 31.

The tasty treat was built on a 7 feet tall Easter Eggshell and weighs 120 kg, according to a description associated with Hansen’s fundraising page.

The chocolatier, who has owned a chocolate shop in Lincolnshire since 1986, hopes his sweet creation will raise funds for the local air ambulance charity Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“We all see the iconic helicopter in our skies from time to time and are thankful the crew of LNAA are there for us. And so, the idea of the Giant Choco-copter was born,” Hansen said.