Christmas is approaching: When should you send your packages?

Christmas is a little more than a month away and if North Dakotans have been listening, they know they need to get their packages sent early this year.

If you’re one of the thousands of people sending off holiday gifts or cards, there are specific dates that you need to know so your package can get where it needs to when it needs to.

“The big increase won’t be until after Thanksgiving, but we’re already definitely seeing some gifts come in so people are getting here early which is great for them for and for us that way there’s not such a jam pack rush when we get closer to that time,” said Marshall Knaup, manager at the UPS Store in Minot.

UPS delivered over 80 percent of their packages on time in the two weeks leading up to Christmas last year, according to a report by technology vendor Convey.

Knaup says the longer you wait to ship your presents, the more likely they might not arrive in time.



“So UPS Ground, once December starts, there is no guarantee on when it will get there,” said Knaup. “Obviously, it will still get there for Christmas.”

Shipping and mailing companies offer faster shipping options but expect to pay more money.

If you are mailing something overseas, it could take weeks to get there so the sooner it gets sent, the better.

One customer has already started sending her holiday packages.

“I have sent some packages already,” said customer Karen Gehring. “I send ornaments every year to my grandkids.”

If you would like to have a quicker time sending off your presents, Knaup there are some things you can do to prepare.



“Make sure you have the address, everything like that ready to roll that way when we’re typing it in and printing the labels out, you have all the info for us,” said Knaup. “If you’re going to an international address, you need a phone number. You know, make sure you have those.”

One of the most important things to remember is that certain items cannot be sent in the mail.

These include electronics with batteries, alcoholic beverages, tobacco and hazardous materials.

Knaup has tips for people planning on sending packages soon.



“Get here the sooner the better, it’s only gonna save money, save you time waiting in line, things like that,” said Knaup. “There’s still plenty of time to get stuff here for Christmas.”