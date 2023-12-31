BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — According to the website Mr. Electric, for many around the world, January 6th marks the Epiphany, celebrating the 12 days of Christmas — and also prime time for Christmas lights and decorations to come down. And true to the statistics, one local family has decided to keep the lights and decorations up just a little while longer.



The Chmielewski family has made their holiday light display a family tradition. With nearly one hundred thousand strands of lights, the showcase, now known as Chimielewski’s Christmas Corner, is open to the public. The family says it started from an idea of the kids, and quickly grew — and continues to do so, as a new item is added every year.

“We started doing this roughly 15-20 years ago,” says the Corner’s owner Al Chimielewski. “We started putting a few lights on and these guys were in grade school at the time going to school over at Miller. And we put lights up and they kept coming home saying that we need more lights up and it kind of escalated to this.”

The family states that on a given year, they can see up to sixty thousand people — including visitors from all over the United States as well as abroad (2023, they claim, brought a visitor from South Africa). More than anything, though, the Chmielewskis say that their tradition has had an important impact on families in the community before and after Christmas.

“It just seems like a tradition for a lot of people now,” Chmielewski states. “It’s a really big memory for many. We’ve been doing it long enough that it’s really important to people. Personally, I just like coming home and seeing it.”

The display is still up and is located on Kennedy Ave in Bismarck — but if you decide to keep your own lights up like the Chmielewski family, know that it will be costing you money in the long run. Energy.gov reports that leaving a 6-foot tall christmas tree lit up for extended periods of time will add an additional $10 to your electric bill.