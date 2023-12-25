BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck-Mandan area is on edge today — the edge of weather that, later today, may bring ice, maybe light snow, likely wet roads before Christmas Day ends.

Right now, western North Dakota is looking reasonably dry while the worst of the storm is from Bismarck east to Fargo.

Sterling, looking west (NDDOT road cam)

A Winter Weather Advisory covers the Jamestown area and the rest of central North Dakota, which may bring up to three inches of snow, while an Ice Storm Warning covers all of eastern North Dakota through Fargo and into Minnesota, where inch may form from a tenth of an inch to half an inch.

Both the advisory and warning are in effect until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for northern South Dakota, with up to eight inches possible, along with gusty winds.

KX Storm Team Meteorologist Stone Schafer says, “Travel will be difficult over the next day or so with that ice chance. When we look at our road conditions right now, out to the west we’re in the good, we’ll stay in the good, but from Bismarck out to the east, that’s where we start to see ice and snow-covered roads.”

Tappen, looking east (NDDOT road cam)

Schafer also notes that, from Monday night into Tuesday, freezing rain and ice will likely circle back to cover roads in the Bismarck, Minot and Dickinson regions, making travel slippery and hazardous through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service, in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement for most of western North Dakota, says, “Light snow and light freezing rain are expected to develop tonight and persist through Tuesday night. Snow totals of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.”