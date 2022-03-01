A Minot man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 80 years in prison for murdering his father in 2019.

Christopher Vickerman received a total 100-year sentence, with 20 years suspended, for fatally shooting his father, Mark Vickerman. He was found guilty of murder on Dec. 6, 2021, after a week-long trial.

He’s been ordered to have no contact with his mother, Mark’s wife, unless she initiates it, and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before he’s eligible for release.

He has 30 days to appeal his sentence.

Christopher will also be given nearly three years of credit for time served.