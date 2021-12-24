Church offering free Christmas Day dinners in Minot

“North Dakota nice” rings true once again as people step up to the plate to hold a holiday meal for those who may not get to otherwise have one.

Minot Community Holiday Meals typically host, but this year, a church is making it happen. Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Minot is offering free Christmas Day meals.

People will be able to pick up their food from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The plates will include ham, mashed potatoes and gravy and green beans.

“We love it,” said Associate Pastor Steve Oster. “We serve meals every Wednesday and every Saturday. So one of the things we love to do is meet the basic needs of folks. Get the love on them and share. Share life together with people over a meal.”

People can either take their meals to go or eat at the church.