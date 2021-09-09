City of Beulah honors local 9/11 heroes, victims

It’s amazing how one person can be a change maker.

In Beulah, that person is Ginger Volk — a woman who decided it’s time to honor local heroes and victims of 9/11.

More than 100 people joined together at the Beulah Community Center as the anniversary of 9/11 approaches.

“All I can do I simply say thank you. I wanted an event. I wanted an evening where I can get faces behind the smoke, behind the fire,” said Volk.

But Volk has done much more than just this event.

She got people throughout the city involved in honoring the heroes of 9/11 by doing something 110 times each day between Sept. 1-11 — 110 was the number of stories firefighters climbed at the World Trade Center.

“Kinda what this is all based on is the 110 steps challenge. We did the steps here Saturday, Sunday, whatever day it was, it was a lot. 110 stories, 2071 steps. Incredible the amount of adrenaline they had to do the steps. The smoke, the dust, the dirt, just incredible,” said firefighter Samuel Dschaak.

While firefighters took the challenge and used the stair stepper to climb the equivalent of the 110 stories, Volk wanted everyone involved.

“I’ve taught physical fitness classes for seven years, so I’m very aware of limitations that people have.

However, everybody can do something, everybody can do something. Whether that be a heel tap, whether that be a step up step down,” said Volk.

With Volk leading the way and a great deal of help from others, Beulah residents embraced the idea and found ways to take part in the 110-story challenge.

Firefighters who were on hand at the celebration were touched by the outpouring of goodwill from the people they serve.

“It’s awesome how small towns come together like this to support us. You know they don’t have to come out on a beautiful night like this and they’re supporting us. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

The tributes and activities at the ceremony were welcomed and many people took part in special challenges, while others simply stood in support and to honor the victims of 9/11 and local first responders.