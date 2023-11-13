BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck city officials say Charlie Jeske has not technically been reinstated to his old job as Bismarck Event Center Director. Rather, he has been reinstated to being on “paid administrative leave” while the city looks into its procedures for terminating a city director.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, city officials said, “Event Center Director Charlie Jeske has not been reinstated to his position. Jason Tomanek is the Acting Event Center Director until the matter is resolved.”

What matter is being resolved?

“At the administrative employee grievance meeting held November 2, 2023, questions arose regarding who has the authority to terminate city directors per Bismarck Ordinances,” the statement noted. “This has historically been the responsibility of the City Administrator and is defined in the job description for the position. However, the practice may conflict with the way the ordinance was written. Mayor Mike Schmitz requested an outside review of the procedure to ensure protocol has been followed.”

City officials say because the timing of getting an outside legal opinion might take longer than the termination process under review, “Jeske has been placed back on paid administrative leave, but is not functioning as the Event Center Director, to allow the time necessary for that review.”

Jeske was originally placed on paid administrative leave on September 22 while the city looked into allegations involving overtime and a trip he took in 2015.

As a result of that investigation, Jeske was later fired in October.

He was then reinstated to paid administrative leave status on November 10.