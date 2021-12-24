City of Bismarck planning for its 150th anniversary

The City of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, and Mayor Steven Bakken is looking for ways to commemorate this milestone.

A committee formed at last week’s city council meeting will help put together this sesquicentennial celebration. The committee is asking the public for ideas or interest in being involved to contact City Administration at 701-355-1300.

Bismarck was founded in 1872 as Edwinton, Dakota Territory in recognition of Edwin L. Johnson. In 1873, the city was renamed Bismarck in honor of Otto Von Bismarck.