City of Bismarck planning for its 150th anniversary

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The City of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, and Mayor Steven Bakken is looking for ways to commemorate this milestone.

A committee formed at last week’s city council meeting will help put together this sesquicentennial celebration. The committee is asking the public for ideas or interest in being involved to contact City Administration at 701-355-1300.

Bismarck was founded in 1872 as Edwinton, Dakota Territory in recognition of Edwin L. Johnson. In 1873, the city was renamed Bismarck in honor of Otto Von Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories