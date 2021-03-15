City of Bismarck’s Service Operations airs budgeting concerns

How has this unusually warm winter affected the city’s operations and funding? That’s what we asked during our Monday KX Conversation.

Here’s what we found out.

With very little snow and ice this year, crews with the City of Bismarck haven’t had to do as much plowing and road service.

Jeff Heintz, the Director of the City’s Service Operations, says equipment repair costs are down, and they’ve only spent half of the diesel fuel budget.

While that sounds like a good thing, we’re told there are other things to consider.

“The number of people moving to Bismarck has not been matched by the revenues that we’re receiving from the state. So, because of those shortfalls, we’ve been having to cut back. So these types of winters help us in the big picture. But the big question is, how do we make up that difference moving forward?” said Heintz.

Heintz also tells us he hopes that as time goes on, and as more people move to the area, the city’s funding will complement that growth.

