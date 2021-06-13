Mandan has annual Buggies & Blues

Antique cars and hotrods lined the streets in Mandan today for the annual Buggies ‘N Blues celebration.



The classic cars made their way down Main Street, where spectators lined up to get a glimpse of some hot wheels and reminisce on the way cars were designed decades ago.

After the parade, people could check out the car show, to appreciate all kinds of new and vintage vehicles.

Car enthusiasts, like Leon Campbell, say they appreciate the restoration of cars.

“I like the older cars and things that people have improved engines into and all of the older restored cars as well. Some people have huge collections of cars.” said Leon Campbell, classic car admirer



The two day event wrapped up this afternoon, and included live music, a street dance and vendors.