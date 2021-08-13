City of Mandan sees spike in building permits issued

The City of Mandan is seeing a spike in building permits issued for commercial and residential builds in comparison to last year.

Mandan Building Official Shawn Ouradnik says there has been a 30% increase in builds.

March was the month when the most permits were issued as Mandan continues to grow.

He also says the fall and spring season is the perfect time to build and lately the cost to build has been reasonable for many developers.

“The interest rates are very low and that always sparks development. That’s not a surprise to anybody. The lumber rates are dropping a little bit as well. To me, it’s just the community. The attraction of Mandan to people right now, it’s just a nice little community to get into,” said Shawn Ouradnik, Mandan Building Official.

Ouradnik says the turnaround time for a building permit to be issued is currently two to three days.

